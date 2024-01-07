Tyrone woman pleads guilty to stealing £500 of alcohol from Newell Stores

A pre-sentence report was ordered in the case of a Coalisland woman who pleaded guilty to theft charges when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Patricia Anne Lappin, aged 33, from Torrent Valley is accused of stealing alcohol valued £280 from Newell Stores on October 16 last; stealing alcohol valued £220 from Newell Stores on October 18 last; attempting to steal alcohol valued £240 from Newell Stores on October 20 last, and stealing goods valued £194 from Boots on August 30 last.

Lappin also pleaded guilty to entering as a trespasser Donnellys Pharmacy, Coalisland, with intent to steal, and having in her possession a Class C drug, Ksalol, on October 18 last.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the matter until February 16.