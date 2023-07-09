A strength and conditioning coach who works with Ulster Rugby and Irish boxers has been banned from driving for two weeks and fined £200 after being caught speeding at 103mph in an Audi A5.

The defendant is Gareth Ross Masterson (36), with an address listed as Loopland Parade in Belfast but, a court heard, lives at Gloucester Avenue in Larne.

He admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on June 17, 2020.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the vehicle was detected at 8.25pm near Junction 6.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A defence lawyer said the defendant's grandfather was in Antrim Area Hospital with "Covid-related pneumonia" and had been in a "very perilous position for a period of time".

The barrister said the defendant received a phone call that his grandfather had a "very short period of time left and the family had been invited up to the hospital to see whether or not they could exchange their farewells".

The lawyer said because of "Covid requirements at the time the family were only able to go in one party at a time. Unfortunately Mr Masterson's grandfather passed away before Mr Masterson was able to see him".

The barrister told the court the defendant is a "strength and conditioning coach" and has "contracts with Irish Boxing and also with Ulster Rugby" and his driving licence is important for him to travel from Larne to Belfast where much of his work is.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offence happened more than three years ago and should have been brought to court much more quickly.

He said he took into account the reason for the defendant's journey in June 2020 but "there can never be a good reason to speed because when somebody drives at this speed they increase the chances of an accident".