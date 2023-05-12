An unaccompanied and uninsured L driver in an Audi leapt from the moving vehicle after failing to stop for police who activated flashing lights and a siren.

Luke Mooney (21), of Church Street in Ahoghill, came to police attention in Ballymena on June 26 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted charges of careless driving; absence of insurance; being an unaccompanied L driver; failing to stop for police and failing to display L plates.

A prosecutor said a police check showed no insurance on the vehicle and when officers tried to get the vehicle to stop, the defendant drove into Waring Street - a "dead end".

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor added: "Whilst the vehicle was still in motion the driver of the Audi opened the driver's door and leapt from the moving vehicle and began running from police".

Police followed on foot but lost sight of the defendant. Officers recovered a mobile phone from the car before the vehicle was locked remotely.

A woman approached with a key saying she wished to recover the defendant's mobile phone. Police arranged an interview with Mooney and he admitted the offences.

A defence solicitor said the defendant took the key with him and "didn't engage the handbrake properly and the vehicle went on for a while. It is not a case that the engine was running and he jumped out of a moving car".

The lawyer said the vehicle was seized and "subsequently destroyed".