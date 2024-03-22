Unaccompanied learner driver crashed his gran's car after his lift to work 'did not materialise'
An unaccompanied learner driver who claimed his lift to his work in a warehouse did not turn up then took his grandmother's Honda Civic without her consent and damaged the car in a two-vehicle collision which he caused at Kilbegs Road near Antrim town.
Darijus Srugys (20), of Clonboy Walk in Randalstown, admitted charges of driving without care and attention; aggravated taking of a vehicle; absence of insurance; absence of L plates and being an unaccompanied L driver.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the collision happened on September 19 last year.
A defence lawyer said after a lift to work "did not materialise" the defendant made an "extremely foolish decision" to take his gran's car.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £425.