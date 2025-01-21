'Unfit' Antrim motorist had driven vehicle with 'one of the wheels missing'
Liam Killen (30), of Suffolk Square in Antrim town, pleaded guilty to charges of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; driving whilst unfit in Antrim; failing to provide an evidential breath sample; and possession of a Class C drug.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.
A prosecutor, said that on September 8 last year police received a report at 11.20am of a vehicle "being driven with one of the wheels missing".
Police located the vehicle and "noted the missing wheel". The defendant approached officers and confirmed he was the driver.
He was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet. He failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested. In custody he failed to provide an evidential specimen.
A defence barrister said the vehicle was "subsequently scrapped".
The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and was fined £475.