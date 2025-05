A man was in possession of two flick knives as well as cocaine and pregabalin.

Regan Millar (26), of Laird Park in Belfast, had also driven whilst unfit at the M22 motorway near Antrim town; was uninsured; was unaccompanied as an L driver and had no L plates displayed.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 27, the case was adjourned to July 8 for a pre-sentence report.