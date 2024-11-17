Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unfit driver crashed into parked cars and the vehicle he was at the wheel of ended up on its roof with a passenger trapped

Joshua McAuley (23), of Torr Gardens in Larne, admitted charges of driving whilst unfit; careless driving; and possessing cannabis and Diazepam on Wednesday February 21 this year.

Police were called to Quay Street in Larne around 4pm where a vehicle was on its roof. McAuley was outside and said a passenger was trapped. Witnesses said the car collided with two parked cars.

Police noticed the defendant's speech was slurred and his pupils dilated. The defendant had an empty bottle of Diazepam.

Witnesses said the defendant had discarded items and a search uncovered a cannabis grinder and a container of Diazepam.

A defence barrister said the defendant had an "issue with abuse of prescription drugs".

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "You are very lucky you didn't seriously injure or kill somebody."

The judge said it was the second offence of driving with drugs taken.

The defendant was put on Probation for a year and was banned from driving for three years. He will have to re-sit his test.