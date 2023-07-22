A Larne motorist who reversed into a car after going to get more alcohol whilst on a "three-day drinking binge" has been banned from driving for 16 months and fined £700.

Peter Graham (57), of Ballyhampton Mews, admitted charges of driving whilst unfit; failing to remain and report a collision and failing to provide a specimen of breath on June 7 this year.Ballymena Magistrates Court heard "light damage" was caused to a parked car.

The court was told a woman believed the defendant had been unsteady on his feet and was intoxicated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant left and police went to his address. The defendant said he had taken vodka since returning home.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A defence lawyer said his client had been on a three-day "alcohol binge" and had driven to get more alcohol.