Unfit Larne motorist had been on 'three-day drinking binge'

A Larne motorist who reversed into a car after going to get more alcohol whilst on a "three-day drinking binge" has been banned from driving for 16 months and fined £700.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 13:05 BST

Peter Graham (57), of Ballyhampton Mews, admitted charges of driving whilst unfit; failing to remain and report a collision and failing to provide a specimen of breath on June 7 this year.Ballymena Magistrates Court heard "light damage" was caused to a parked car.

The court was told a woman believed the defendant had been unsteady on his feet and was intoxicated.

The defendant left and police went to his address. The defendant said he had taken vodka since returning home.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
A defence lawyer said his client had been on a three-day "alcohol binge" and had driven to get more alcohol.

After hitting the other vehicle, the defendant had "panicked" thinking he "may be over the limit" and left.