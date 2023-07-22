Peter Graham (57), of Ballyhampton Mews, admitted charges of driving whilst unfit; failing to remain and report a collision and failing to provide a specimen of breath on June 7 this year.Ballymena Magistrates Court heard "light damage" was caused to a parked car.
The court was told a woman believed the defendant had been unsteady on his feet and was intoxicated.
The defendant left and police went to his address. The defendant said he had taken vodka since returning home.
A defence lawyer said his client had been on a three-day "alcohol binge" and had driven to get more alcohol.
After hitting the other vehicle, the defendant had "panicked" thinking he "may be over the limit" and left.