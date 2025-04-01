Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ahoghill motorist claimed she committed driving offences because her "head went" and she "seen red" and had driven in relation to "being harassed" by a person.

On December 21 last year the defendant had taken a vehicle without authority; was uninsured; and had no driving licence.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court she was given a three months prison term, suspended for two years; and was banned from driving for a year.

Nicola Alexander-Elder (23), of Laurel Park, was also fined £100.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "bad record for no insurance".