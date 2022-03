Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Glengormley Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped this vehicle in Newtownabbey this evening (March 2).

“The driver stated he had just come from the auction and had bought the vehicle as a present.

“Checks conducted showed the driver was disqualified and had no insurance.

The car was seized in Newtownabbey on March 2.

“The vehicle was subsequently seized for no insurance and the driver is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.”