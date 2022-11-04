Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team took to social media this afternoon to detail the incident.

Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus Neighbourhood officers stopped a vehicle today (November 4) and upon checking their driving documentation, it was discovered that the driver was uninsured for that vehicle.

“Please remember, just because you are covered with a comprehensive policy on your own vehicle, it does not automatically mean that you are covered by your insurance to drive any vehicle.

The driver was stopped by officers from Carrick Neighbourhood Team.

"The onus is on you as the driver to check that your policy has a driver extension permitting you to drive other vehicles.

