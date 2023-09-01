Register
Uninsured Dungannon driver went to pick up his mother who was unwell, court told

An uninsured motorist who picked up his mother after she became unwell at work, has been banned from driving for 12 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:23 BST

Thirty-year-old Diogo Xavier Lomar Martins, from Elm Lane in Dungannon, was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving without insurance, having no licence, failing to display 'L' plates, and driving unaccompanied.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the charges arose out of an incident at Bush Road, Dungannon, on July 11 this year when the defendant was stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint.

A defence solicitor pointed out the defendant was accompanied by his mother in court who had come to back him up.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
He explained the defendant's mother has a heart condition and had become unwell while at work that morning and had called him.

The solicitor said the defendant took the decision to drive.

"He would not have made the decision to drive only for the call from his mother," he stressed.