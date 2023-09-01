Uninsured Dungannon driver went to pick up his mother who was unwell, court told
Thirty-year-old Diogo Xavier Lomar Martins, from Elm Lane in Dungannon, was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving without insurance, having no licence, failing to display 'L' plates, and driving unaccompanied.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the charges arose out of an incident at Bush Road, Dungannon, on July 11 this year when the defendant was stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint.
A defence solicitor pointed out the defendant was accompanied by his mother in court who had come to back him up.
He explained the defendant's mother has a heart condition and had become unwell while at work that morning and had called him.
The solicitor said the defendant took the decision to drive.
"He would not have made the decision to drive only for the call from his mother," he stressed.