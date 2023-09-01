An uninsured motorist who picked up his mother after she became unwell at work, has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Thirty-year-old Diogo Xavier Lomar Martins, from Elm Lane in Dungannon, was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving without insurance, having no licence, failing to display 'L' plates, and driving unaccompanied.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the charges arose out of an incident at Bush Road, Dungannon, on July 11 this year when the defendant was stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint.

A defence solicitor pointed out the defendant was accompanied by his mother in court who had come to back him up.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He explained the defendant's mother has a heart condition and had become unwell while at work that morning and had called him.

The solicitor said the defendant took the decision to drive.