Uninsured Lurgan motorist banned from the roads by Lisburn judge

A Lurgan woman has been banned from driving for three months after pleading guilty to having no vehicle test certificate and driving without insurance.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:38 BST

Carrie McDonald, 42, whose address was given as Ballynamoney Lane in Lurgan, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 31.

The court heard that on February 17, 2023 the police conducted a spot check on the M1 Eastbound at Junction 9 at Moira.

Checks showed the vehicle being driven by the defendant who had no insurance and no vehicle test certificate. The vehicle was stopped and subsequently seized.

A Lurgan woman has been banned from driving by a Lisburn judge. Pic credit: GoogleA Lurgan woman has been banned from driving by a Lisburn judge. Pic credit: Google
On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no vehicle test certificate, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £75. She allowed the defendant 20 weeks to pay the fines.