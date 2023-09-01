Uninsured Lurgan motorist banned from the roads by Lisburn judge
Carrie McDonald, 42, whose address was given as Ballynamoney Lane in Lurgan, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 31.
The court heard that on February 17, 2023 the police conducted a spot check on the M1 Eastbound at Junction 9 at Moira.
Checks showed the vehicle being driven by the defendant who had no insurance and no vehicle test certificate. The vehicle was stopped and subsequently seized.
On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.
On the charge of having no vehicle test certificate, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £75. She allowed the defendant 20 weeks to pay the fines.