Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorist detected driving a Range Rover without insurance told police he had "only bought the vehicle one hour" earlier, a court heard.

Stephen Armstrong (61), of Drumgesh Gardens in Derry / Londonderry, had also been driving at 93mph in a 70mph zone on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on March 31 this year.

A defence lawyer said the speed had "crept up". He added that the defendant had been collecting a new vehicle and insurance had not been transferred over for the journey home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant, who already had six penalty points on his licence, was banned from driving for a month and was fined £300.