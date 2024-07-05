Uninsured M2 motorist had just picked up new Range Rover
Stephen Armstrong (61), of Drumgesh Gardens in Derry / Londonderry, had also been driving at 93mph in a 70mph zone on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on March 31 this year.
A defence lawyer said the speed had "crept up". He added that the defendant had been collecting a new vehicle and insurance had not been transferred over for the journey home.
The defendant, who already had six penalty points on his licence, was banned from driving for a month and was fined £300.
The case was dealt with at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.