Uninsured M2 motorist had just picked up new Range Rover

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:51 BST
A motorist detected driving a Range Rover without insurance told police he had "only bought the vehicle one hour" earlier, a court heard.

Stephen Armstrong (61), of Drumgesh Gardens in Derry / Londonderry, had also been driving at 93mph in a 70mph zone on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on March 31 this year.

A defence lawyer said the speed had "crept up". He added that the defendant had been collecting a new vehicle and insurance had not been transferred over for the journey home.

The defendant, who already had six penalty points on his licence, was banned from driving for a month and was fined £300.

The case was dealt with at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.