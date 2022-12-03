Laurynas Leonavicius (29) from Old Rectory Road, Cookstown, was also fined £350 for having no insurance.He was fined a further £150 with a £15 offender's levy for having no driving licence.Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 30) the offences were detected at Tullybrick Road, Draperstown, on the morning of November 29, 2020.Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was ordered to produce his driving documents to the police.A defence lawyer said the defendant did not have a driving licence and was only making the journey to deliver a Christmas tree.He explained Leonavicius worked for at a local company and would have to rely on lifts to and from his place of work.Read more:https://www.northernirelandworld.com/whats-on/things-to-do/enchanted-winter-garden-at-antrim-castle-gardens-ticket-prices-and-how-to-get-the-best-rates-3933824