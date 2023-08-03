Uninsured motorist was giving son and partner a lift home from pub when stopped by police

A motorist who used her mother's car to run her son and partner home from the pub, has been fined a total of £415.

Isobel Bates (38), of Cove Close, Ballyronan, was also handed six penalty points for having no insurance, taking the car without authority, and obstructing police.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that the offences came to light when police stopped the defendant in the vicinity of The Orchard, Sixtowns Road, Drapertstown, on February 20 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant gave an incorrect name to the police officer and claimed she had third party cover.

The lawyer said the defendant later explained she had been driving her mother's car and did not have permission to drive the vehicle. It was also established she had given the police her sister's details.