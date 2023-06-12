Register
Uninsured motorist with Magherafelt address had bought car 'that day to learn to drive', court told

A young motorist caught driving in Magherafelt with no insurance, has been fined £200 and given six penalty points at the local magistrates court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

Admad Alghoush (20) from Sperrin View, was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for driving unaccompanied and failing to display 'L' plates.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9.20pm on April 8 last, police stopped and spoke to Alghoush at Parkmore Road in the town after checks showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

When asked by police to produce his insurance, he replied: "There is none”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Alghoush admitted the offences and he had bought the car that day to learn to drive.

Mr Atherton said the language barrier is the problem the defendant faces in taking the theory test.

He said the defendant is a refugee from Syria and was working full time.

The solicitor pleaded with the court to give him credit for his early plea to the charges.