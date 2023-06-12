Uninsured motorist with Magherafelt address had bought car 'that day to learn to drive', court told

Admad Alghoush (20) from Sperrin View, was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for driving unaccompanied and failing to display 'L' plates.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9.20pm on April 8 last, police stopped and spoke to Alghoush at Parkmore Road in the town after checks showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.
When asked by police to produce his insurance, he replied: "There is none”.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Alghoush admitted the offences and he had bought the car that day to learn to drive.
Mr Atherton said the language barrier is the problem the defendant faces in taking the theory test.
He said the defendant is a refugee from Syria and was working full time.
The solicitor pleaded with the court to give him credit for his early plea to the charges.