Mantas Mockus (28), from Springdale, was also fined £100 with £15 offender’s levy for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard the offences were detected by police at Quarry Lane, Dungannon, on December 29 last.

Prosecuting counsel said checks on the police system showed a car being driven by a male only had a female named on the insurance policy.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The prosecutor said police attended the address of the registered owner and were told the male was her partner, the defendant, who had gone to get drinks.

Counsel added that police later spoke to Mockus who admitted having no insurance and no driving licence.

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant “had only driven a short distance”.