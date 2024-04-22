Uninsured Tyrone motorist had gone to get drinks, court told

A Dungannon motorist has been fined £300 and disqualified from driving for six months for having no insurance.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mantas Mockus (28), from Springdale, was also fined £100 with £15 offender’s levy for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard the offences were detected by police at Quarry Lane, Dungannon, on December 29 last.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said checks on the police system showed a car being driven by a male only had a female named on the insurance policy.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google MapsOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The prosecutor said police attended the address of the registered owner and were told the male was her partner, the defendant, who had gone to get drinks.

Read More
In pictures: Mid Ulster representatives view plans for £70m Cookstown Bypass sch...

Counsel added that police later spoke to Mockus who admitted having no insurance and no driving licence.

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant “had only driven a short distance”.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Mockus that he had not learnt his lesson from the last time he was in court.