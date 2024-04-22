Uninsured Tyrone motorist had gone to get drinks, court told
Mantas Mockus (28), from Springdale, was also fined £100 with £15 offender’s levy for having no driving licence.
Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard the offences were detected by police at Quarry Lane, Dungannon, on December 29 last.
Prosecuting counsel said checks on the police system showed a car being driven by a male only had a female named on the insurance policy.
The prosecutor said police attended the address of the registered owner and were told the male was her partner, the defendant, who had gone to get drinks.
Counsel added that police later spoke to Mockus who admitted having no insurance and no driving licence.
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant “had only driven a short distance”.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Mockus that he had not learnt his lesson from the last time he was in court.