‘Unregistered driving instructor’ allegation

The charge faced by Martin McKinley (60), of Beachlands, is that on December 22 last year he ‘in contravention of Article 48(1)(b) of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 2007, carried on business in the provision of paid driving instruction whilst you were not registered in respect of the carrying on of business in the provision of that description of driving instruction, contrary to Article 49(2) of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 2007’.