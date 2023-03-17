Unwanted text messages left woman feeling anxious and stressed, court told

A 52-year-old man sent repeated text messages and gave unwanted gifts to two sisters, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Eamon Morgan from Garden Street, Magherafelt, faces charges of harassment and possessing herbal cannabis.

Adjourning the case until May 3 for a pre-sentence report, Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said he would order a report before dealing with the matter given the “repeated messages sent”.

Mr Dunlop told Morgan to cooperate with Probation and warned him that the court was not bound to accept the report's recommendation.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The court heard the offending happened on dates between January 1 and September 28 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 29 last, one of the injured parties reported to police that she and her sister were receiving unwanted text messages from Morgan.

The lawyer said they were work colleagues in a local hotel and one of the sisters had gone out with Morgan for a coffee and told him that they could be friends and nothing more.

The defendant also sent flowers on St Valentine's Day and gifts which he refused to take back, counsel said. On one occasion 100 text messages were sent within a short period.

She described the messages as "obsessive" and on occasions "menacing".

The prosecutor explained one of the injured party's said she was anxious about going to work and stressed by events.

Counsel said police called with Morgan and during this they uncovered a small quantity of herbal cannabis.

