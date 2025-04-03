Update: man (33) expected in court accused of murdering Co Tyrone pensioner Adam Krzan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they have charged a man with the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4.

A 34-year-old man also arrested remains in custody at this time.

Mr Krzan’s body was found at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Feburary 27.

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for information.