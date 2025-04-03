Update: man (33) expected in court accused of murdering Co Tyrone pensioner Adam Krzan

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police say they have charged a man with the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4.

A 34-year-old man also arrested remains in custody at this time.

Mr Krzan’s body was found at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Feburary 27.

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for information.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice