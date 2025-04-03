Update: man (33) expected in court accused of murdering Co Tyrone pensioner Adam Krzan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say they have charged a man with the murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan.
The 33-year-old man has been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4.
A 34-year-old man also arrested remains in custody at this time.
Mr Krzan’s body was found at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Feburary 27.
Police have renewed their appeal to the public for information.