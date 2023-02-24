Update: police say £94,000 was taken during cash machine theft in Tyrone

Detectives say that a substantial sum of money was taken during a cash machine theft in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “It was reported at 6am this morning, Friday 24th February, that an attempt had been made overnight to gain access to the cash machine outside a shop in the Ballygawley Road area.

“Following our enquiries today, we can confirm that an estimated £94,000 has been taken.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between midnight and 4.30am and saw what happened to get in touch. We'd also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the wider Cabragh area last night to call us on 101.”

Police are appealing for information following theft.