Update: Stewartstown man quizzed over Dissident Republican activity released from custody
A 39-year-old man who was arrested in Co Tyrone by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch as part of an ongoing investigation into Dissident Republican activity, has been released.
A planned search of a property in the Stewartstown area was carried out on Wednesday morning, April 17.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, and had been questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
A PSNI spokesperson said a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.