Upper Bann DUP candidate Jonathan Buckley’s election posters in Portadown ‘daubed with IRA themed messages’

Upper Bann DUP candidate Jonathan Buckley said he will not be intimidated after election posters and billboards in Portadown were defaced.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:06 pm

Mr Buckley said a large number of his election posters were graffitied including two billboards which were ‘daubed with IRA themed messages’.

“Like the people of Upper Bann, I will stand firm and not bow down to any forms of intimidation.

“It will take more than a can of spray paint to silence me,” said the DUP politician.

Upper Bann DUP candidate Jonathan Buckley says election posters and billboards were defaced in Portadown.

“Thanks to the PSNI for contacting me this morning, and thankfully I have obtained some very interesting CCTV footage which will be useful in the police investigation.

“On this day next week the people will have their say,” he said.

