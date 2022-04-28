Mr Buckley said a large number of his election posters were graffitied including two billboards which were ‘daubed with IRA themed messages’.
“Like the people of Upper Bann, I will stand firm and not bow down to any forms of intimidation.
“It will take more than a can of spray paint to silence me,” said the DUP politician.
“Thanks to the PSNI for contacting me this morning, and thankfully I have obtained some very interesting CCTV footage which will be useful in the police investigation.
“On this day next week the people will have their say,” he said.
