Mr Buckley said a large number of his election posters were graffitied including two billboards which were ‘daubed with IRA themed messages’.

“Like the people of Upper Bann, I will stand firm and not bow down to any forms of intimidation.

“It will take more than a can of spray paint to silence me,” said the DUP politician.

“Thanks to the PSNI for contacting me this morning, and thankfully I have obtained some very interesting CCTV footage which will be useful in the police investigation.

“On this day next week the people will have their say,” he said.

