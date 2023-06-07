"It is deeply worrying that we continue to see an unacceptable level of drugs within the area that are destroying lives and decimating communities,” says Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart after a meeting with local police chiefs.

Mrs Lockhart, with DUP party colleague Cllr Peter Haire, met with Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) to discuss a range of issues impacting the community and to discuss resourcing within the local PSNI team.

Mrs Lockhart said: “I have regular engagement the PSNI across all levels but it is the officers on the ground within our community who are tasked with delivering effective community policing.

-

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This meeting was a useful opportunity for Peter and I to raise issues of community concern, and also to highlight some upcoming issues that will require PSNI support.

"It is deeply worrying that we continue to see an unacceptable level of drugs within the area that are destroying lives and decimating communities. We have seen some PSNI success in drug seizures, but we need to see more action against those peddling drugs within our town. Likewise, in terms of anti-social behaviour and vandalism, we need targeted action in hot spots which are well known. The community wants to see action, and that demand was made clear to the NPT.

"We also have the summer season approaching, with the Twelfth demonstration being hosted by Lurgan District. This is a wonderful day of celebration, but one that will require appropriate policing. I am confident that the PSNI plans will be fitting, and that we can all enjoy a safe and enjoyable day.

As always, the PSNI continue to require community support in terms of information and I would encourage people to work with the PSNI in tackling crime in Lurgan. This is vital to ensuring effective policing and safer communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug offences in the Lurgan area and our officers and staff will continue to work alongside local representatives, partner agencies and the community to identify and progress collaborative, proactive and practical methods to address the problems.”

Inspector David McNarry said: “We are committed to working together and welcome discussions with and information from the community and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing and what we can do, collectively.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has met with Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) to discuss a range of issues impacting upon the local community in the area, and to discuss current resourcing within the local PSNI team. The DUP representative was joined by DUP Councillor for Lurgan, Peter Haire who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

"Our officers continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout the town. We monitor crime trends and deploy our people and resources to the areas of greatest need and vulnerability, and regularly run targeted policing operations, working alongside other police colleagues and wider partners to address community concerns.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team."

Advertisement

Advertisement