Upperlands man resisted police and had to be ‘taken to the ground’, court told

A man who attacked his partner because he claimed she had slept with another man over Christmas, has been given a four-month jail sentence.

Adam Jordan (37), of Alexander Park, Upperlands, admitted charges of common assault and resisting police on February 3.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police received a 999 call at 3.30am that Jordan had assaulted a female resulting in her suffering bruising to the body.

Prosecuting counsel said Jordan, who appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, had been drinking vodka and after being arrested resisted police and had to be “taken to the ground”.

The lawyer said he had also breached bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton pointed out that a statement of withdrawal had been made in the case.

He said the defendant was in a “toxic relationship” and had apologised for his behaviour.