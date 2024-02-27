Van driver caught on dashcam crossing solid white lines at Magherafelt is fined and handed penalty points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forty-one-year-old Piotr Dziwulski, from Dunfane Crescent in Ballymena, was also handed three penalty points for breaching a traffic sign on June 12 last year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at approximately 6.56pm police received a report from a motorist that he had dashcam footage of the defendant's van crossing solid white lines on the outskirts of Magherafelt.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said the dashcam footage was checked by police and linked to the defendant who refused a fixed penalty and told them that the white van in the footage could belong to anyone.