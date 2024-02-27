Van driver caught on dashcam crossing solid white lines at Magherafelt is fined and handed penalty points
Forty-one-year-old Piotr Dziwulski, from Dunfane Crescent in Ballymena, was also handed three penalty points for breaching a traffic sign on June 12 last year.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at approximately 6.56pm police received a report from a motorist that he had dashcam footage of the defendant's van crossing solid white lines on the outskirts of Magherafelt.
Prosecuting counsel said the dashcam footage was checked by police and linked to the defendant who refused a fixed penalty and told them that the white van in the footage could belong to anyone.
Admitting the offence defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant accepted that he should have waited for the white lines to have finished before pulling in.