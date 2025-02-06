A van driver who hit a speed estimated by police to be over 100mph claimed he was in pursuit of another motorist who had caused him to almost crash into a traffic island to "warn them about their standard of driving".

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where Richard Bolton (42), of Birch Hill Meadows in Antrim town, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention, excess speed and having a defective tyre on a Volkswagen Caddy van.

He had originally been charged with dangerous driving but that was withdrawn by prosecutors when the defendant pleaded guilty to careless driving. The charges related to the night of August 28 last year.

Police spotted the Caddy and saw it overtake near a "blind corner" at Castle Road. The Caddy appeared to be following another van which had also overtaken the vehicle and police had to increase their speed to 115mph to catch up with the Caddy.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

When police were a steady distance behind the Caddy for around ten seconds they recorded their speed as an estimated 105mph. It was a 60mph road. Police activated emergency lights and sirens and pulled the vehicle over.

A prosecutor said the defendant told police he had driven at the speed to "catch up with another motorist who he believed was travelling at excess speed as he wished to warn them about their standard of driving".

A defence solicitor said seven "glowing" references were provided to the court. He said the other vehicle had "performed a manoeuvre were he nearly forced Mr Bolton into one of the traffic islands and as a result of that he continued after" that vehicle.

The solicitor said the defendant was driving to Randalstown around 10.30pm on that Wednesday night and the other vehicle was also going that way.

The lawyer said the defendant did not believe he was doing over 100mph and instead thought he was "something in excess of 80/90mph".

The solicitor said the incident had been an "aberration" and the defendant regretted what he had done.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "The fact the defendant may have been inconvenienced or felt some way affected by the manoeuvre of another vehicle is one thing but to engage in a high speed pursuit of that vehicle is totally unacceptable".

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and was fined £400.