It is understood police spotted the van veering towards the hard shoulder and drove alongside to find out why.

Van driver was playing video on his mobile phone while driving along the M1 near Portadown, Co Armagh.

NI Road Policing and Safety said: “While patrolling the M1 this morning, officers from Mahon Road station observed this van veering towards the hard shoulder as we approached it.

"The reason why became obvious when we were alongside it. The driver was holding a mobile phone in his hand with a video playing on it while he was driving.

Despite his claims that we're just "tax collectors for the state", he was issued with a penalty notice for £205 and has received 6 penalty points on his licence.