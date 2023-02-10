Register
Van driver was doing 102mph

An electrician returning from work in Scotland was caught doing 102mph in a Ford Transit van on the M2 motorway in County Antrim.

By Court Reporter
3 hours ago

Liam Doherty (23), of Fallowfield Park, in Derry/Londonderry, was detected in the 70mph zone on July 9 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a one month driving ban and a £200 fine was handed down.

