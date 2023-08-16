Van driver who admitted drinking 10 pints is put off the road for 18 months

A drink driver who told police after being stopped that he had 10 pints to drink, has lost his licence for 18 months.

Christopher McErlean (44) from Culbane Road, Portglenone, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath at Bellaghy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the defendant's van was spotted veering across the lane of traffic in the vicinity of Ballynease-Ballymacombs Road at approximately 3am on July 24 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was stopped and the defendant appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The lawyer said McErlean told police he had 10 pints to drink and after failing a preliminary breath test was taken to Antrim custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 117 mcgs in breath.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that she was surprised the defendant “was able to stand up” given the reading.

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant had a clear record and on this occasion had drink taken during the day and later in the evening.

He explained the person he normally got a lift home with was on holiday and with a “rush of blood to the head” he decided to take a chance.

The lawyer said McErlean was “deeply remorseful” and pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently as he required his licence for his livelihood.