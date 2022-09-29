Vandalised dual language signs 'disappoints' Magherafelt councillor

Councillor McFlynn said, “I am extremely disappointed at the vandalism of dual language road signs in the Loup and Moneymore area.

“At a time when the Census shows that Northern Ireland is becoming a more diverse and balanced society, the intolerance and bigotry demonstrated by these acts of vandalism belong in the past.

“Mid Ulster Council has a long-standing policy which allows residents to request the use of the signs in their area.

One of the vandalised dual language road signs in the Moneymore area.

“After a process of consultation dual language road signs are put in place only with the consent of the majority of local residents.

“So, it is very disappointing see these signs sprayed over and, in some cases, removed entirely.

Advertisement

“I have reported the damaged signs to Council officers and repairs will be carried out in due course.

“It is a criminal offence to damage road signs and those responsible can be fined.

“I also believe that the PSNI should be treating these acts of vandalism as hate crimes and dedicate appropriate resources to arrest and charge those responsible.”

There have been a series of attacks on dual language signs across the Mid Ulster Council area in recent years.

Nationalist councillors have called for an end to the vandalism and for respect to be shown to all residents within the district.

The bill for removing damaged signage and replacing it runs into thousands of pounds.