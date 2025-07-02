Vandalism at Co Derry telephone exchange could cause delays 'in life saving alerts'
Young people are putting in jeopardy vital communication connections after reports of cables being damaged at the site of a telephone exchange in Draperstown.
Police are appealing to people to be ‘mindful’ of the facility at Tirruadh housing development.
They said in a social media post: “We have received reports of young people cutting holes in the fence, damaging cables and moving dangerous items within the site.”
They said the exchange connected “emergency services, hospitals, businesses and families and damage could delay a life saving alert”.