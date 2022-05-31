Vandalism reported at Mid Ulster cancer charity shop

A spokesperson for Magherafelt police said they were appealing for help from the public to help identify whoever was responsible.
"On Friday, May 27 at approximately midnight, the front door was vandalised at the Friends of Charis shop on Rainey Street, Magherafelt.
"We are reviewing CCTV and other evidence and are appealing for witnesses and information to come forward to identify the offender."
The Friends of Charis charity shop sells donated clothing and homeware to make a difference to people affected by cancer.
Anyone with any information that might help is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 493 of 27/05/2022.