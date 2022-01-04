Vandals lambasted after Christmas lighting in Portadown is destroyed

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby lambasted vandals after lights were pulled off a tree and cables severed over the festive holidays.

He said: “It appears someone thought it appropriate to wreck and destroy the Christmas lights on the trees in West St Portadown again!

“This is not the first time and unfortunately not the first time the public have to pay the repair bill!

Damage to Christmas lights in Portadown.

“By all means have a good night out and enjoy yourself, but wise up and stop wrecking the town.”

Cllr Causby said ratepayers will be footing a bill of hundreds of pounds to repair the damage.

He said: “It is very frustration when there are loads of local businesses working really hard to brighten up the town as well as the council and this happens. Not only that there seems to be broken glass everywhere and some of the street furniture has been destroyed with graffiti.”

