Vans and cars torched in Carrickfergus arson attack

Four vehicles were destroyed and another one damaged in an arson attack in Carrickfergus this morning (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Police are appealing for information after three vans and two cars were set alight in the Taylor’s Avenue area in the early hours of July 23.

Sergeant Thompson said: “Shortly before 3.40am, officers received and responded to a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the area. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“One of the cars suffered scorch damage, whilst the other four vehicles were completely burnt out.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the incident in Carrickfergus. Photo submitted by NIFRSNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the incident in Carrickfergus. Photo submitted by NIFRS
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the incident in Carrickfergus. Photo submitted by NIFRS

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 321 of 23/07/23.”

A report can also be made via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .