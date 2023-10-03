Register
Vehicle doing 105mph on wet road had 'bald' rear tyres

A motorist who hit a speed of 105mph on a wet road in a car which had two 'bald' rear tyres, has been banned from driving for two months and fined £200.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Jay White (27), of Upper Lisburn Road in Belfast, admitted charges of exceeding a 70mph speed limit and having two defective tyres on a Volkswagen Golf on the M2 motorway near Antrim town at 1.55am on July 12 this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had a previous record for speeding and having defective tyres.