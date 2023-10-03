Vehicle doing 105mph on wet road had 'bald' rear tyres
A motorist who hit a speed of 105mph on a wet road in a car which had two 'bald' rear tyres, has been banned from driving for two months and fined £200.
Jay White (27), of Upper Lisburn Road in Belfast, admitted charges of exceeding a 70mph speed limit and having two defective tyres on a Volkswagen Golf on the M2 motorway near Antrim town at 1.55am on July 12 this year.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had a previous record for speeding and having defective tyres.