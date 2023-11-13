Vehicle ended up in field following collision near Crumlin
A vehicle ended up in a field with "significant damage" after a Crumlin motorist pulled out from the Poplar Road onto the Nutts Corner Road near the town at 7.45am on January 5 this year.
Patrick McGarry (19), of Portmore Hall, admitted driving without due care and attention.
A prosecutor said the defendant's vehicle struck a passing vehicle.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given five penalty points and a £150 fine.