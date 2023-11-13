Register
BREAKING

Vehicle ended up in field following collision near Crumlin

A vehicle ended up in a field with "significant damage" after a Crumlin motorist pulled out from the Poplar Road onto the Nutts Corner Road near the town at 7.45am on January 5 this year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
General view of the Poplar Road junction with Nutts Corner Road. Photo by GoogleGeneral view of the Poplar Road junction with Nutts Corner Road. Photo by Google
General view of the Poplar Road junction with Nutts Corner Road. Photo by Google

Patrick McGarry (19), of Portmore Hall, admitted driving without due care and attention.

A prosecutor said the defendant's vehicle struck a passing vehicle.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given five penalty points and a £150 fine.