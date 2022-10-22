Lisa Stewart (52), of Castletown Road, described in court as a 'care assistant within the community,' had offences detected on April 9.

She also admitted having three defective tyres - one of which was flat; two defective lights and a charge relating to 'no screenwasher liquid'.

Another offence was absence of insurance for the Mercedes C220.

Editorial image.

John Maybin (71), a retired farmer of the same address, admitted permitting Lisa Stewart to use the vehicle without insurance.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the offences came to light when police spoke to the defendant who had gone to a shop.

Advertisement

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the insurance matter had been an "oversight" as Lisa Stewart had been insured regarding a number of John Maybin's "farming vehicles" and it had now been rectified.