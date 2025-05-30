Vehicles damaged at Ballygawley park and ride
Police received a report at 1.10am on Thursday morning of a male acting suspiciously.
When officers attended the scene they noticed damage to a number of vehicles parked.
A male was detained a short time later on Main Street, Ballygawley and a search was conducted where a number of suspected stolen items were located and seized.
Police said they believed this male may have attempted to enter a commercial premises on Ballygawley’s Main Street.
A 34-year-old male was subsequently arrested for a number of offences.
Police are appealing to anyone who has any information for police including CCTV or dashcam footage to speak with us by contacting 101 quoting reference 52 of 29/05/2025.
A report can also be made anonymously using Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.
Police believe this male may have been in the area from around 10pm on May 28.