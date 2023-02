Police investigating damage to vehicles in Portadown have asked anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Harford Street, Portadown. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of incidents which occurred on Harford Street, Portadown in the early morning hours on Sunday, February 5.

"Damage has been caused a number of vehicles and one male had been assaulted.

