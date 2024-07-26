Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Mid and East Antrim are appealing for information about two ‘hit and run’ incidents in which vehicles were damaged.

A white Mercedes was damaged in a traffic collision that occurred at 4.21pm on Wednesday, July 24, at Asda car park, Larne.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "If you have any dash cam footage of, or witnessed this incident, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 910 of 25/07/24.”

General view of the car park at Asda, Larne. Photo Google

Police have issued a similar appeal in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred along the Ballyvaddy Road, Ballymena, on Thursday, July 25.

“The damaged vehicle, a black Audi A6, was travelling in the direction of Carnlough from Ballymena, when a small white car collided with the driver-side wing-mirror and shattered it in the process.