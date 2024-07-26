Vehicles damaged in Larne and Ballymena ‘hit and run’ incidents

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jul 2024, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police in Mid and East Antrim are appealing for information about two ‘hit and run’ incidents in which vehicles were damaged.

A white Mercedes was damaged in a traffic collision that occurred at 4.21pm on Wednesday, July 24, at Asda car park, Larne.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "If you have any dash cam footage of, or witnessed this incident, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 910 of 25/07/24.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

General view of the car park at Asda, Larne. Photo GoogleGeneral view of the car park at Asda, Larne. Photo Google
General view of the car park at Asda, Larne. Photo Google

Police have issued a similar appeal in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred along the Ballyvaddy Road, Ballymena, on Thursday, July 25.

“The damaged vehicle, a black Audi A6, was travelling in the direction of Carnlough from Ballymena, when a small white car collided with the driver-side wing-mirror and shattered it in the process.

“If you have any information in relation to this, please contact 101 and quote serial reference number 921 of 25/07/24. Thank you.”