Vehicles damaged in Larne and Ballymena ‘hit and run’ incidents
A white Mercedes was damaged in a traffic collision that occurred at 4.21pm on Wednesday, July 24, at Asda car park, Larne.
In a statement, the PSNI said: "If you have any dash cam footage of, or witnessed this incident, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 910 of 25/07/24.”
Police have issued a similar appeal in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred along the Ballyvaddy Road, Ballymena, on Thursday, July 25.
“The damaged vehicle, a black Audi A6, was travelling in the direction of Carnlough from Ballymena, when a small white car collided with the driver-side wing-mirror and shattered it in the process.
“If you have any information in relation to this, please contact 101 and quote serial reference number 921 of 25/07/24. Thank you.”