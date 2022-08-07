Vehicles destroyed in Portadown arson

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Derrycarne area during the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 7).

Inspector McCullough said: “At around 1.50am, officers received a report of four cars on fire in the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On arrival, two of the cars had been completely gutted and two of the vehicles were extensively damaged.

Fire crews were at the scene.

“Damage was also caused to the front of a nearby property in the area as a result of the fire spreading. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

“Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 176 of 07/08/22.”