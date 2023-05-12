Register
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year

‘Viable pipe bomb’ discovered in Antrim Road security alert

Police are appealing for information after a viable pipe bomb was recovered during a security operation in north Belfast last night (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 07:56 BST

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene and the device was made safe before being taken away for further examination.

The Antrim Road, which had been closed for a number of hours, has fully re-opened.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Thank you to the local community for their patience and understanding while this public safety operation was carried out.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.

“A report can also be submitted a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”