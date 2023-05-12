Police are appealing for information after a viable pipe bomb was recovered during a security operation in north Belfast last night (Thursday).

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene and the device was made safe before being taken away for further examination.

The Antrim Road, which had been closed for a number of hours, has fully re-opened.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Thank you to the local community for their patience and understanding while this public safety operation was carried out.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.