'Viable pipe bomb type' device discovered after Cookstown alert

The security alert at Milburn Close in Cookstown has now ended.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene the alert was raised around midday.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Cordons have now been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return. Enquiries are continuing and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

Viable pipe bomb was taken away for examination.

“Anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 858 28/10/22."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.