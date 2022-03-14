Victim allegedly struck repeatedly with sock containing snooker balls, court told

The case was adjourned to Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 6.

David Aaron Harkness (32), with an address at Fianna House, Queens Parade, Belfast, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm, and two counts of possessing offensive weapons, namely the sock containing snooker balls and a chair.

Harkness appeared by video link from Omagh custody suite at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday and said he understood the charges.

A detective constable said police were opposed to granting bail given the seriousness of the offence.

He said police were called to a bar in Cookstown on Saturday shortly before 8pm where they found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of his own blood.

The officer said the blood appeared to be coming from his head.

He said Harkness was identified and when police called at his address he met them with his hands up and said: "I know why you have come here I hit a man." The detective said Harkness asked the police how the man was.

Continuing the officer told the court the injured party has a bleed on the brain and a fracture to the base of the skull.

He said Harkness has links to Cookstown and they were concerned he would contact witnesses or bar staff.

In reply to a question from a Public Prosecution Service lawyer, the detective constable said there was CCTV of the incident in which Harkness is allegedly seen striking the injured party with a sock containing snooker balls and bringing down a chair towards him.

The officer also alleged the defendant was wearing only one sock when detained and admitted he had taken a concoction of drugs.

District Judge Steven Keown granted Harkness bail of £500 to reside at the Belfast address; has no contact either directly or indirectly with the injured party or bar staff, and does not enter Oldtown Street, Cookstown.

Mr Keown also made it a condition that Harkness does not consume alcohol or drugs and ordered him to submit to tests if requested to do so by the police.