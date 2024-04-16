Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant McAllister said: "Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm when they observed an altercation between a number of men.

"It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife. The victim, aged in his 20s was threatened by the men, who told him to get back into the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time

Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area when they observed an altercation. Photo: Pacemaker

"Officers arrested two men, aged in their twenties, at the scene, while a third man, aged in his late teens, was arrested a short distance away.

"They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad