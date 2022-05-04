Victim praised by police as man convicted for indecent assault and attempted rape

The victim in this case, whose anonymity is protected, suffered years of abuse at the hands of David Andrews who pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable McAleavey said: “It takes courage for victims of all crimes, but especially crimes of a sexual nature, to come forward and report to police and then go through the criminal justice process.

“The victim in this case was not believed by some of those closest to her and so spent years of her life silenced by David and the abuse she suffered at the hands of him.

“Her bravery and tenacity to come forward to police and take this man to court for his crimes should be commended. When she came to us, she was believed and I know she wants this to encourage other victims to report.

“You don’t have to suffer in silence. The Police Service of Northern Ireland have a team of dedicated detectives who will robustly investigate and remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of sexual assault or abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes, no matter when they occurred.”