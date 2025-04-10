Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A victim of a Lisburn human trafficker, who was jailed today (Thursday, April 10) for the “horrific exploitation” of vulnerable young women, says she will not be defined by what he did to her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was speaking after Oliver James MacCormack was sentenced for offences in respect of nine female victims.

The numerous offences include human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, paying for sexual services and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 71-year-old, whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison, appeared before Belfast Crown Court and was sentenced to seven years, with half to be spent in jail and half on licence.

Oliver James MacCormack. Photo issued by PSNI

In a statement, the victim said: “Before meeting MacCormack I'd only tried heroin a couple of times. Oliver got me hooked on heroin and orchestrated it that I became completely dependent on him to get my fix.

"This also had a major effect on my family. One day I went from being employed in (a company), aged in my early 20s, to overnight becoming an advertised escort, a heroin addict waking up sick every day; and stealing from my family to buy heroin from him.

"MacCormack manipulated me and used coercive control. He would supply me with heroin every day at the same place and at the same time. However, if I refused to have sex with one of the sex-buyers he had set me up with, he would not sell me any heroin and would block my phone number, leaving me sick for days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merely Existing

Robert Rodgers. Photo issued by PSNI

"With MacCormack, I lost the right to say yes or no as a girl and as a woman. Sex with paying customers just became so normal. I would wake up every day merely existing and not living.

"I hated MacCormack so much, but he had me needing him because of his heroin. I was addicted to heroin for seven years because of MacCormack and, in that time, I was often in trouble with the police.

"I am now free from heroin and feel stronger than I have in a long time. I will never let anyone treat me the way MacCormack did. MacCormack came between my mother, nanny and I. I was very close to my nanny and feel like I didn't get to spend the time with her that I should have before her death.

"I'm trying to do the best I can now. I have a great family. I will get through this and not let what MacCormack did to me define me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth Harvey. Photo issued by PSNI

MacCormack is the fourth man to have been sentenced in recent months as a result of a largescale investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Speaking after today’s hearing, Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly, from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “It follows the sentencing of Derek Brown, aged 61, in early March; Kenneth Harvey, aged 74, who was sentenced last December; and Robert Rodgers, aged 79, sentenced last October.

Despicable Commonality

“While the four defendants weren’t part of an organised crime group, they had a despicable commonality. They formed part of a network of older local men, who actively targeted young, vulnerable, local women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Derek Brown. Photo issued by PSNI

“All four were known to one another, and all preyed upon these vulnerable women, with Oliver MacCormack, Kenneth Harvey and Derek Brown exploiting several of the same victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meanwhile, Robert Rodgers facilitated meetings between the women and sex buyers at a brothel, which he ran from his home in north Belfast.

“The women, who were mainly trafficked around the Greater Belfast area, were vulnerable due to mental health issues, homelessness and their dependency on drugs.

“MacCormack targeted a total of nine female victims. He supplied the young women with drugs, ensuring that, over time, they would become dependent upon him for their supply of heroin.

"He groomed and encouraged them to become involved in sex work, and controlled their prostitution by arranging meetings with sex buyers, transporting them to and from appointments. The defendant, himself, also engaged in sexual acts with the individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Miskelly continued: “This horrific exploitation has happened by local men and on our own doorsteps. They lined their pockets at the expense of young women, while using them for their own sexual gratification. The girls have been used, controlled and treated appallingly.

“It’s hard for most of us to truly imagine what trauma these girls have endured. In the case of the defendant Derek Brown we know that his victims were, understandably, initially reluctant to provide statements. It was only following the tragic death of one of the girls, who died of a suspected drug overdose, when this changed.

“Sadly, a second young woman died later that same year as a result of Sepsis due to intravenous drug use. In this case, the defendant Oliver MacCormack had played a major role in securing her dependency on drugs.

Untimely Deaths

“Both untimely deaths have left two loving families absolutely heartbroken. Even though their worlds have been torn apart, both families have provided continued and invaluable support to our investigation, in what can only be described as the most harrowing circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I want to acknowledge the support of Kirsten McKevitt, Senior Prosecutor from the Public Prosecution Service. The PPS, together with my own team, have been fully dedicated to this investigation, and in particular to supporting the victims. I’m also grateful to Woman’s Aid, Extern and The Welcome Centre for their assistance.

“Importantly, I’m keen to acknowledge the tremendous courage that the victims have shown. These young women have been inspirational, and I truly hope that others who may be suffering will be encouraged to come forward.

“I promise you that we are here to listen and to help you, and to bring those who would seek to use and abuse to justice. In an emergency call 999; 101 in a non-emergency; or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”