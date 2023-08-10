A young Draperstown man who seriously assaulted another man during an altercation in a community centre car park, has been given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Cormac Rice, aged 20, from Sixtowns Road, pleaded guilty at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to assaulting the injured party on July 3, 2021.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan described the incident as “quite vicious” and "appalling".

Ordering him to pay the victim £750 compensation, Ms Mulland told Rice he had now "blotted his copybook”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said on July 3, police received a report from the victim who called at the police station and named three people, including the defendant, alleging they assaulted him.

The lawyer said there had been a verbal altercation and Rice had punched the injured party on the head, kicked him on left ear while he was on the ground and kicked him with his heel on the head.

Counsel said bystanders broke the altercation up and the injured party took himself to A&E for treatment.

She said he received cuts and bruising and a perforated eardrum and complained that he could not hear but was told his hearing would return.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay pointed out that there were two others involved in the fracas and they have not been prosecuted.

He said the defendant had also been assaulted during the altercation.